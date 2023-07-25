When Simply Crafted moved across Summitview Avenue to its new location near Verdant Garden Center, it did more than simply change location.
Owner Jenn Sharp said her Yakima business has expanded from more than just a flower shop and has become Simply Crafted Marketplace featuring a large gift shop, floral shop and the ability to serve wine, freshly squeezed mimosas and mocktails.
The gift shop portion includes clothing, kitchen items, candles, skin care and home décor, Sharp said. The floral portion of the business does flowers for weddings, daily deliveries and special events.
A barber shop (Studio E) and coffee shop (Better Now Coffee) also are part of the Simply Crafted Marketplace building at 4001 Summitview Ave., Suite 22A (at the west end of the Westpark Shopping Center).
Simply Crafted also has a gathering space for meetings or coffee dates, and a private event space that is available for rent.
“I’m super excited that we’ve grown into and expanded into more of a marketplace,” Sharp said. “The community has been so supportive. … The best thing is seeing our customers gather, talk and reconnect over coffee and wine.”
She added that her brother owns a Union Gap insulation contractor business called McCown Crafted and her sister is co-owner of the Crafted restaurant in downtown Yakima. Yes, all three businesses have “crafted” in their names.
“We all moved here eight years ago and love living in Yakima,” Sharp said.
Simply Crafted Marketplace is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 509-506-0318 or visit simplycraftedfloral.com for more information.
