A Yakima native who operates a successful lawn care company in Spokane is opening a Yakima Valley location.
Yakima’s Finest Lawns has opened at 2323 S. Fifth Ave. in Union Gap and offers lawn care and mowing, property cleanups, lawn aeration and fertilization and weed control services.
Jose Covarrubias grew up in the Yakima Valley and founded Spokane’s Finest Lawns in 2016. He said business has grown to serve all parts of the Spokane area and he is excited to open a branch in his hometown.
“Our expansion to Yakima means more job opportunities for local residents and a commitment to giving back to the community,” Covarrubias said. “We are proud to expand to Yakima … and we look forward to serving the residents of Yakima and the surrounding areas.”
Covarrubias said he was looking to open his own business and researched the services available in Spokane before opening there. He found there was a demand for quality lawn care and “a low (financial) barrier” to enter the market.
The new location is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 509-295-9323 or go to yakimasfinestlawns.com.
More business tidbits
• The Shari’s Café and Pies location at 16 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap has closed. A sign posted on the door stated, “Dear valued guests: This location is now permanently closed as of today, Feb. 28. We truly appreciate your continued loyalty and business. Please visit our other location across town (off 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard).”
Employees on Fruitvale emphasized on Wednesday that they remain open; check sharis.com and click on the North Yakima location for hours.
• A city building permit has been issued for a new auto parts store in The Orchards shopping area at 208 S. 72nd Ave. An AutoZone is planned there.
• Work continues on 9 North, a 190-apartment community being built at 9 N. Ninth St. on the east end of downtown Yakima. City building permits were issued in February for a new 225-square-foot detached electrical building/room adjacent to the main building, and a new roof for the annex building. Apartments in the former Gateway Hotel, previously a Howard Johnson, could be available to lease this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.