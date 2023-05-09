A service station with 16 pumps and a “grab and go” selection of snacks and drinks has opened at the East Yakima Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.

The gas station opened this past week to the northwest of the main Walmart store.

Also planned is a 2,390-square-foot addition on the north side of the existing Walmart. A city of Yakima permit issued for the addition indicates expansion of the grocery pick-up area, along with a remodeled pharmacy, vision center, money center, grocery and deli, checkout area and breakroom. The photo lab also will be relocated.

A similar service station is nearly complete and scheduled to open soon at the other Yakima Walmart at 6600 W. Nob Hill Blvd.

For more information, visit Walmart.com and search for the Yakima store locations.

Business tidbits aplenty

• More news from Fruitvale Boulevard: A large sign for Nine Iron Golf, an indoor golfing facility, is clearly visible from the road near the River Road intersection. It appears the business is going into the former Hop Capital Brewing site at 2920 River Road, as a permanent sign has gone up there. Stay tuned, local duffers …

• Maccalla Motorsports recently opened at the southwest corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and 16th Avenue. The used vehicle dealership is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays; for more information, call 509-416-2469 or visit maccallamotorsport.com

• A city permit has been issued and renovations have begun at the Dollar Stretcher store at 501 W. Lincoln Ave. Space will be created for an additional tenant during the renovation project.

• Construction of a new grocery and meat store has begun at 1302 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima.

• A new Lower Valley Campus site for the Yakima Valley’s Stone Church has opened at 913 Vintage Village Parkway in Zillah (just east of the Yakima Chief Ranches facility). For more information, visit www.stone.church and click on the Lower Valley Campus link.

The Current highlights business news throughout Yakima County. Send your information to business reporter Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com or call 509-759-7851.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joel Donofrio is the business reporter for the Yakima Herald. He was born and raised in the Chicago area, but he and his wife, Cathy, fell in love with the beauty (and low humidity) of the West and moved here in 2009, eventually relocating to Yakima in September 2021. They have two young adult children, Anthony and Joanna, and a dog, Molly.  When he is not taking photos of construction sites, tracking down new and relocating businesses or catching up on agricultural trends, Joel enjoys playing guitar, singing, listening to music and playing and watching sports. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment