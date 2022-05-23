• The recently remodeled McDonald’s at 2326 S. First St. in Union Gap has reopened both its drive-through and dining room. Hours are 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, with extended hours to 2 a.m. late Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, call 509-248-4335.
• Demolition of multiple buildings and the grandstands is underway at the former Yakima Speedway site at 1600 Pacific Ave. Two new Pape Machinery buildings are planned on the southern portion of the speedway site: a 32,00-square-foot sales building where tractors and farm implements would be displayed, and a 24,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and storage building.
• A city of Yakima building permit has been issued for the remodeling of the Starbucks at 2409 S. First St. (near Miner’s Drive-In). It remains open to customers.
• The latest installment of the Headwaters newsletter by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert reports the property at 1401 Lakeside Court, just north of Fruitvale Boulevard, was sold in April for $3.36 million from LK Partners LP to The Lathrop & Hoffman Trust. The buildings on the 1.24-acre site, built in 2001, house a Shari’s Café and Pies restaurant and Capello Salon and Spa. Both remain open.
