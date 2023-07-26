Fans of Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and other trading card games have a new source to find those 1990s-era items and related collectables.
Gleed couple Jeremy Keeling and Kami Prather have opened the Cosmic Collectibles store at 2002 Englewood Ave. in Yakima (at the southwest corner of Englewood and 20th Avenue, a few blocks north of Lincoln Avenue).
Other trading card games, such as Magic: The Gathering, a few graded comics ranging from $1 to $5 in price, and toys that are considered collectables are among the items featured in the store, Prather said.
“Pokemon cards are a big one for us. … Really we have many types of TCG (trading card games) available,” she added. “We have a little bit of everything in that genre.”
Prather said her boyfriend, Keeling, began the Do It All Handyman business in the Gleed/Naches area and as he researched it online, began to notice Pokemon cards for sale and reminisce about playing the game in his youth.
The two of them began to post “Rip and Ship” videos on TikTok, where they buy a pack of unopened Pokemon cards and shoot video of them being opened.
“Our personal collection grew really big and we decided to share it with everybody,” Prather said of the decision to open Cosmic Collectibles.
The store opened in mid-June at its Yakima location, with hours of 2-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Prather said they will open the store to individuals by appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays. Call 509-426-2138 or visit cosmiccollectibles-wa.com for more information.
And for the record, Prather said her favorite Pokemon character is Meowth and Keeling’s favorite is Charizard. They resemble a cat and a dragon, respectively.
Business tidbits
• Conquistador Mexican Restaurant and Catering, a family owned and operated business for nearly 30 years in Sunnyside, has moved to a new location at 1600 Yakima Valley Highway (just east of North 16th Street, across from the Chevron gas station). It is open every day except Tuesdays for lunch and dinner. Call 509-839-2880.
• A 41-unit motel at 515 S. Elm St. in Toppenish (State Route 22) recently was sold and has reopened as Toppenish Inn and Suites. Previously a Days Inn, the facility includes an indoor pool, hot tub and fitness center. Call 509-314-6442.
• A sign for the new "In and Out Kratom and Vape" shop has been spotted near Rosauers in The Orchards shopping center at 72nd Avenue and Tieton Drive in West Valley. If you're wondering, kratom is "an herbal substance that can produce opioid- and stimulant-like effects," according to the National Institutes of Health.
