The owner of popular breakfast and lunch restaurant Main Stop on the Ave has opened a new coffee and espresso shop at the corner of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.

Café on the Ave opened late last year and has been slowly building its menu of hot and cold drinks and snacks, owner Maria Lua said. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and employs five part-time workers.

“I see the potential of this site,” Lua said. “In the summer, we will have a lot of people downtown and walking past here.”

Besides annual downtown activities such as parades and car cruises, Café on the Ave will be within a block of the new Rotary Marketplace, which will host the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market beginning in May.

Lua’s daughter, Karen Dzul, has helped open the new business, and it is led by manager Reagan Villanueva.

“I wanted to show my kids you’ve got to work hard toward your goals … you’ve got to have commitment to make them happen,” Lua said. “I’ve been working in the food business for 20 years, so this (a coffee shop) is a little out of my comfort zone.”

The menu features a variety of espresso and coffee choices, including the popular horchata latte. Coffeeless drinks such as teas, smoothies and hot cocoa also are on the menu, and cake pops were recently added.

The Café on the Ave drink menu also can be ordered by diners at Main Stop on the Ave, and they will be brought from the 5 N. Front St. coffee shop to the nearby restaurant. Main Stop on the Ave is down the street at 32 N. Front St. and offers breakfast and lunch items. 

Lua plans to add outdoor seating as the weather warms up this spring.

For more information, visit Café on the Ave’s Facebook page or call 509-424-3355.

The Current highlights business news throughout Yakima County. Send your information to business reporter Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com or call 509-759-7851.

Business Reporter

Joel Donofrio is the business reporter for the Yakima Herald. He was born and raised in the Chicago area, but he and his wife, Cathy, fell in love with the beauty (and low humidity) of the West and moved here in 2009, eventually relocating to Yakima in September 2021. They have two young adult children, Anthony and Joanna, and a dog, Molly.  When he is not taking photos of construction sites, tracking down new and relocating businesses or catching up on agricultural trends, Joel enjoys playing guitar, singing, listening to music and playing and watching sports. 

