The car wash company AutoSpa Central Washington recently opened its eighth location in the region near 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard, just west of the Taco Bell at the intersection.
Operations Manager Jesse Mena said the family-owned company, with locations in Ellensburg, Wenatchee and the Yakima Valley, purchased the former Elephant Car Wash at 1220 N. 40th Ave. in Yakima in May and has been renovating the site since June.
“We completely gutted all the old equipment and installed brand new, state-of-the-art wash equipment,” Mena said. “We are set to start the outside remodel in September, but we have been open the past couple of weeks and washing cars.”
The store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and has three to four staff members on site to help customers. It is the only AutoSpa location where employees dry off vehicles after they are washed, Mena said.
AutoSpa also offers Turtle Wax Pro products, including the Fire and Ice Wax and Shine, he added.
“Once we finish our outside remodel, we will be doing a big grand opening event,” Mena said.
For more information, call 509-965-4500 or visit autospacw.com.
Other business tidbits
• Construction is nearly complete on Lab Dogz, a new restaurant between Subway and The Slow Burn at 1300 N. 40th Ave., Suite 115. According to its Facebook page, the business is in its final stages of remodeling a former retail store into a restaurant. For a menu and more information on the dine-in and take out restaurant, visit lab-dogz.com.
• Fire Cannabis Co. has opened a Yakima location at 1503 E. Nob Hill Blvd., directly behind Caballero Western Wear. The business offers flower, edibles, concentrates and other marijuana products, and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit firecannabis.org or call 509-367-6043.
• U-Haul Co. of Washington recently announced that Hooked Up Inc., at 902 Patriot Lane, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Granger community. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To reserve U-Haul products at this location, call 509-949-3579.
• Gigi’s Nail Salon and Spa recently opened for business at 1618 Gregory Ave. in Sunnyside. Owner Gisela Mendez offers acrylic nails, nail art, pedicures and manicures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 509-830-4883 or visit the salon’s Facebook page for more information.
