ELLENSBURG — Strong history and experienced personnel can be invaluable to a company — but so can an infusion of youthful enthusiasm and talent.
The Anderson Hay and Grain Company in Ellensburg is fortunate to have all of the above, CEO Mark Anderson believes. And as a third-generation leader of the company, Anderson is pleased to see his children and others in their age group helping the business grow.
“I’m 57 … and other (employees) have been here 30, 35, 40 years,” Anderson said. “There’s a tremendous amount of longevity in the employment base in the company. It is a spirit of one big family, so to speak.
“And what’s really fun is, recently, in addition to the kids coming into the family business, we’ve been very fortunate to bring on a lot of younger talent that’s mixed through the whole organization,” he added.
“I think they’re attracted — more and more young people today, they’re like, ‘I want a job, I want to get paid. But what am I doing, what am I waking up for every day? Am I waking up for a purpose, a good reason, am I appreciated where I work? Is it going to be a fun environment?’ That matters to this generation.”
The business began in 1960 as a way to supplement the hay available to area livestock owners, Anderson said. It then expanded into the eastern U.S., particularly as racehorse owners preferred the timothy hay of Eastern Washington for their animals.
In the early 1970s, Anderson Hay & Grain Co. began exporting hay to Japan. It now sells hay in more than 30 countries as well as the domestic market, where it is used to feed horses, beef and dairy cattle, goats, sheep, camels and other animals.
“The hay business is pretty complicated,” Anderson said. “It’s not made in a factory. It’s a naturally raised product, weather dependent. We’ve got to line all that up and make sure customers from all over the world are getting the hay they need, when they need it, the way they need it. And that’s not easy.
“One of our taglines is ‘feeding some of the most important animals around the world.’ Inside of that, for probably 15-plus years, we have sold hay around the U.S. and parts of Asia for people to package for the small pet market,” he added.
“That’s the Andy part of the story — we continue to do that to various packagers around the world, but we’ve also now developed our own line of packaging, Andy by Anderson Hay. Now we’re including rabbits and gerbils as part of the important animals around the world.”
Anderson, his oldest son Michael, 26, and daughter Molly, 24, sat down recently with the Yakima Herald-Republic to discuss their newest product line: Andy by Anderson Hay, which delivers hay to owners of rabbits, guinea pigs and other small pets.
“Over the years, I’ve done quite a few of these media interviews. This is the first one I think I’ve done with my kids, so that’s pretty neat,” Mark Anderson said.
Let’s talk about Andy. Molly, were you the brainchild behind it?
Molly: No, I would say it was a big group of us that had a passion behind starting something new. My brother and I have been in this business for three or four years now, just learning the ins and outs.
We saw that we were missing rabbits and guinea pigs and small animals that also want farm-fresh products delivered to their front door. We saw the opportunity and we applied all of our years of experience, and people who had been in our company for a while. We learned from that. We want to provide everything that’s inside of Anderson Hay right to Andy’s.
So you don’t have to go to pet stores and buy a package of timothy hay, it’s direct.
Molly: Yes. So you can shop online, at Andy.pet, or you can shop on Amazon for convenience. We’re on both of those. We’re not in stores, we’re just on those two platforms, just to have the convenience of not having to go the store, and not having to think about it.
We have a subscription plan where in two weeks you can have fresh hay right on your doorstep. You don’t have to think about it at all. We’ll think about it for you.
How popular has Andy been? Have you done well so far?
Molly: I’d say we have done very well as far as just building a community. Community is a big part of our Andy brand. Our mission is to be a friend for someone to count on and a friend that they can rely on.
I’m really excited. I think my favorite thing that I’ve heard is ‘How is your hay from a farm so fresh, delivered right to my front door, yet it still smells like it was on the farm.’ I think that’s one of our favorite things to hear.
Mark: A lot of the customer base for this is Northeast in the U.S., right?
Molly: Our biggest customer base is in California, that’s a big one, and then in Chicago is a huge one, too. And the Northeast, too.
Mark: We’re trying to go to higher-end markets, where people are really wanting the best of the best. Again, it fits that theme of, ‘I want what I want when I want it,’ and in the hay business, that’s hard. Even if you were to go to the local horse farm in Yakima, they’d tell you, ‘My last load of hay was good, and this one isn’t.’ It’s an inherent problem, or challenge … or opportunity when it comes to the hay business.
It really doesn’t matter if it’s horses or small pets. People get really frustrated if your animal doesn’t eat the hay. Ultimately the animals are the ones that tell you — horses are picky, rabbits and gerbils are picky. Dairy cows, if you’re just putting it in a big ration, less so.
You wouldn’t think that, but they’re picky. Even though you’re “hungry as a horse,” you still have an opinion on what you just ate, whether you liked it or not.
With Andy targeting owners of guinea pigs, rabbits … has there been an increase in the popularity of those animals?
Mark: The small pet market has exploded, especially in your bigger cities. And not just in the U.S., but around the world. We haven’t launched Andy yet internationally, but that’s in the queue somewhere down the road.
That whole population, that market has really exploded the last dozen years, the last 10 years. Especially through COVID — a lot of people have gotten rabbits and guinea pigs.
The concept of having pet food delivered exploded during COVID, with companies like Chewy. This sounds like a similar option.
Molly: Exactly.
Mark: We feel like we wholesale to some of the different pet packagers, and do a great job of that, and will continue to do that for our own line. We have a huge supply base to pick the best of the best for these really important users, whether it’s a horse market or a small pet market. We’ve got a lot of hay to select from — a lot of our own farming, a lot of family farms we buy from. We can go through and really take pride in finding the best of the best to put in a box, to sell by the pound instead of by the ton.
As a company, about 30% of what we do is our own farming and harvesting activities. And 70% comes from family farms that we’ve bought hay from for generations. I always like to point that out: A big part of our success as a company is that my father was the marketeer of all marketeers. They’d tell him he couldn’t sell hay in some country and he’d figure out how to sell it there.
The reason we can do that is we’re in a great part of the country to put out high-quality hay, and we’ve had a huge following of family farms that have supported the Anderson brand. It’s hard to promise what we promise and deliver without that.
For a lay person, what’s the difference between just regular old hay and timothy hay?
Mark: There’s a lot of different types of hay, a lot of different types of grass hay. Timothy is well known throughout the racehorse industry and the high-end horse market as a very clean roughage, baled out here in the West. It holds its quality well. The racehorse industry likes it because it’s lower-protein, high fiber. They can kind of chew on it all day long, then they can do all their grain rations and all the different supplements they can do for the complete nutrition of the horse.
What the Western U.S. is really known for is a consistent, high-quality hay product that’s naturally sun cured. Timothy hay for example, grown in the (Kittitas) Valley here and in the Columbia Basin, is known around the world for its consistency of good green color and good fiber.
And the service side of the business is big, too. Again, it’s the consistency, it’s the reliability, it’s the service if you’re going internationally, there’s documentation and export requirements and import requirements. There’s a lot of things that go with hay.
Is 2022 a good year for the hay harvest?
Mark: It’s kind of been a crazy year, because as we went into last year’s harvest, 2021, we had a combination of low hay stocks around the country and in the West, and then that hit at the same time as a severe drought.
As we went through the 2021, hay became very short in the spring of 2022. Just not enough hay stocks to go around. So as we went into the 2022 harvest this last summer, we’ve seen incredibly high pricing, record high pricing, and a lot of panic in the marketplace. Will there be enough hay?
Now our big challenge is trying to get all of this high-priced hay sold — again, internationally is our biggest market. A lot of the foreign currency exchange rates, against the strong dollar, make the hay even more expensive.
While we had a fairly good harvest with fairly good quality, with I would say normal harvest conditions, these record high prices have created a lot of stress to buyers. … There’s still the challenge of trying to get that hay moving and trying to battle the stress that our customers are feeling.
Internationally, you’re seeing milk prices, beef prices, you’re seeing a lot of these prices go up due to the high cost of inputs. For users on a dairy farm, the high cost of hay is stressing them. For a hay producer, we’re seeing high fertilizer costs, water challenges, labor challenges, transportation — input (costs) are up on everything, across the board.
We’ve all seen this with inflation, a higher cost of living. It’s a time that it’s sensitive, and we’re trying to understand the impacts of inflation across the board. What’s the new normal?
Are you still seeing some issues with shipping hay overseas, that came up through COVID and beyond?
Mark: We’ve seen improvements in the shipping end. We’re getting trucks into and out of terminals better, we’re getting more availability of ocean carriers. All of that. A year ago, we could have had a big conversation about the meltdown in global logistics. We’re not seeing that as much now, there’s just less activity. Imports are down, exports are down. The stress on the system is down, which is helping.
That said, as we sit here today, we’re losing sleep over labor discussions, the rail industry, some of that’s being talked about. The longshoremen on the West Coast, they’re still in negotiations. A lot of that’s been simmering through the election. Now we’re hoping that, post-elections, the administration will lean in and encourage employers and unions to agree so we don’t have that hanging over our heads like we currently do.
On the shipping front, getting this West Coast labor contract resolved would be a big thing for us. Rail’s a big threat, too. That part is still pretty volatile, but we’re getting trucks into and out of ports better than we were during COVID.
For each of you, what made you decide to stick with the family business?
Michael: That’s a good question (laughter all around). Being raised in it, I developed a passion for it. Not only do I enjoy what I’m doing every day, but I have a lot of passion toward writing that 100 year book (on Anderson Hay & Grain Co.; a 50th anniversary book came out in 2010) someday. The family aspect is a big part of it as well.
Molly: I would say it’s the same thing — writing that 100 year book. There’s no better people to work with than your family, and here at Anderson family is really important. We all kind of act like one big family. I grew up here, grew up with a lot of people that are here and I like to work with them every day. There’s no better place I’d rather be.
It truly is awesome to learn from people that are leading the business. There’s no better people to learn from. There’s just so much opportunity in the hay business.
Mark: There is a big family element here — not just the Anderson family but all of the employees. We’ve got a lot of production workers, we do years of service recognition. We’ve got 15, 20-plus year production employees. We’ve got someone, Bonnie before she retires, it’s like 45 years. She’s worked here most of my life.
Our youngest, Matthew, is 17 — he’s on the ranch, still in high school. He helps a lot with the cattle, we’ve got a grass-fed beef program. We have the harvest side of the business. So he’s growing up in a lot of what we’re doing, too.
What’s cool in Eastern Washington is there’s a lot of family businesses that are generationally deep. That comes with some celebrations and the excitement of keeping it going. It also comes with its challenges, to keep that next generation going. We have a lot of different businesses, especially in agriculture, with multiple generations involved. It’s a neat thing in Eastern Washington. Hopefully the Anderson family can keep that going on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.