A job recruiting session with officials from Boeing is scheduled Tuesday at the South Central WorkSource facility in Union Gap — the first time the aircraft manufacturing company has visited the Yakima area to recruit employees.
The “meet and greet” hiring event is from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the WorkSource Yakima site at 1205 Ahtanum Drive, Boeing officials said in a Wednesday news release. The WorkSource building is just south of Costco in the business park at the corner of Ahtanum and Long Fibre roads.
“Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the event to meet hiring managers, learn more about Boeing programs and open positions, and apply for jobs,” the news release stated. “Sign-on bonuses and relocation are also available for many positions. Boeing teammates will also be available to share tips and tricks for attendees’ résumés and how to best highlight their transferable skills to get noticed.”
The event is free to the public, and attendees are asked to bring copies of their resume, said Amy Martinez, CEO of the South Central Workforce Council.
“Boeing has oppor-tunities in engineering, manufacturing, quality, supply chain and cybersecurity,” Martinez said. “This is a chance to meet Boeing’s team, learn about their programs and open positions, and gain insight into how best to highlight your transferable skills and get noticed.”
The Yakima visit is part of a Boeing “jobs tour” across the state, region and country this summer. The career events, listed at jobs.boeing.com/events, include open to the public events in Spokane (Monday), Olympia (July 25), El Segundo, Calif. (July 26), and Vancouver (July 28). Invitation-only hiring events are scheduled in New Orleans (Saturday), Everett (Wednesday), Seattle (July 22-23) and Portland. (July 29).
Boeing spokesman Jim Proulx wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic that Tuesday’s event is the first time the company has brought its “career roadshow” to Yakima.
“As our industry recovers from the pandemic, Boeing is actively hiring experienced and early-career engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and quality professionals to fill a variety of roles in Washington,” Proulx wrote. “Boeing has been operating in Washington for 106 years and is proud to support more than 55,000 jobs, and we look forward to continuing to grow our team.”
Proulx noted that Boeing has job openings across the country, as well as its facilities across Washington, including Moses Lake.
“Attendees to this meet-and-greet event can learn more about the opportunities throughout the state of Washington,” he wrote. “Boeing offers onsite, remote and hybrid work options depending on role and business need, as well as relocation packages offered on many of our open positions found at jobs.boeing.com.”
He touted the pay and benefit package their employees receive, including competitive compensation, comprehensive health care and wellness benefits, generous paid time off, a top-ranked 401K, and tuition assistance, among other benefits.
WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services to job seekers in Washington state at no cost. For more information, visit southcentralwdc.com.
