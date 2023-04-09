Boeing is hosting a job fair in the Yakima Valley to fill Puget Sound-region positions including mechanics, assemblers, painters, technicians, machinists and more.
The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at WorkSource Yakima, 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, Union Gap.
These jobs are with the company's commercial airplanes team, which builds, maintains and delivers Boeing products for the air travel and air cargo industries. Relocation assistance is available for some positions.
Candidates can apply for one or more open roles at https://boeing.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/MFG before the event. Boeing will follow up with qualified candidates to pre-schedule interviews.
For attendees who do not wish to apply before the event, Boeing teammates will also be available to direct attendees towards openings that match their skillset.
Boeing offers employees benefits packages which includes competitive compensation, comprehensive health care and wellness benefits, paid time off, a 401(k) plan and tuition assistance.
See a list of all Boeing career events at https://jobs.boeing.com/events.
