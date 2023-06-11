Thirty years ago, beer tourism did not exist. Sure, many people enjoyed a brew while on vacation, but to travel for the sake of beer was a foreign concept.
Things have changed, and our region is a vital part of the craft beer industry and beer tourism.
The Yakima Valley has been growing hops since the 1870s, largely processed and shipped to breweries across the county.
Fast forward to the early 1980s, when Bert Grant, the “Dean of America’s craft brewers,” launched the Yakima Brewing and Malting Co. and virtually started the craft beer movement, opening the first brewpub in the U.S. since prohibition. While his operation did not last, his mark on the industry is undeniable.
Since then, the United States has seen significant growth in the craft beer industry. According to the Brewers Association, as of 2020 there were 8,700 craft breweries in the country, up from around 2,000 in 2012.
With the rise of craft breweries and a growing interest in beer culture, many travelers are now incorporating beer-related activities into their vacations.
While cities like Bend, Grand Rapids and Asheville have capitalized on their breweries, the Yakima Valley is vastly different than these destinations, and none can claim what we can. We not only grow around 75% of America’s hops, our climate and soils produce exceptional crops.
For this reason, the brewing world knows of the Yakima Valley: We are their Mecca. Buyers and brewers from near and far descend on Yakima each summer and fall to preview the crops, learn from the growers and place their orders.
Dozens of national and regional breweries compete for the coveted “Best in Show” award at the Fresh Hop Ale Fest in October, which has been rated one of the top beer festivals in the U.S.
As the home of the hops, it’s no surprise that the Yakima Valley has created an unmatched craft beer culture. Over the past 15 years, the Valley’s craft beer scene has grown substantially, boasting the Hop Country Craft Beer Trail with nearly 20 stops, including the newest, Outskirts Brewing Company in Selah.
Additional events and tour operators have come along to cater to this market, including the Hop Country Music Festival, Sunnyside Summer Ale Fest and Little Hopper Tours. Add to this the Valley’s exceptional outdoor options, great food and other local craft beverages, and it’s easy to see why the Yakima Valley is an unrivaled beer and hop destination.
Yakima Valley Tourism has crafted a variety of promotions to bring visitors for a beercation and to elevate the Valley’s unique beer and hop culture. We launched a Hop Country campaign in 2019 that included a redesigned Hop Country and Craft Beer page on visityakima.com, the creation of the Hop Country Craft Beer Trail, three videos and expanded advertising.
The inaugural Hop Country Craft Beer Trail digital passport was developed in 2022 and is currently under revision to launch an updated version.
As the hop and beer industry evolves and adapts, the future of Yakima Valley craft beer tourism looks exciting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.