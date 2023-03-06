Just in time for spring training, an indoor baseball and softball training facility with pitching mounds, batting cages and pitching machines has opened in northeast Yakima.
D-BAT Yakima opened Feb. 22 at 1015 E. Lincoln Ave. in Suite 105, next to the Get Air Trampoline Park, and owner Nick Udell said the facility fills a need in the Yakima Valley.
“We’re a baseball and softball community,” Udell said of Yakima, noting that he played high school ball in Zillah and for the Yakima Beetles American Legion team. He now serves as a youth baseball coach.
“We’re trying to keep up with the times — pretty much all of your bigger cities in the region have a facility like this, and it’s been needed here for years now,” he added. “We want to be a support group for all baseball and softball groups, from youth leagues to high school and college, in town.”
The facility has three batting areas with pitching machines; several other batting areas with L-screens for live pitching; three bullpen pitching areas with regulation-height mounds; and an open area for fielding drills. There also is a pro shop with bats, gloves, helmets and other baseball and softball gear for sale.
Members of the Yakima Valley College softball team were using the facility Wednesday due to muddy conditions at their practice field.
Udell stressed that D-BAT is open to the public, and is available for birthday parties, date nights or simply for people who want to try out pitching or hitting. Memberships are available, and provide discounted rates and other perks, but they are not required.
Five staff members and nine instructors are associated with Yakima’s D-BAT, including general manager Derek Garcia and head of baseball operations Kyle Krustangel, who also serves as the Yakima Valley Pippins head coach.
Udell and Garcia said initial response to D-BAT, part of a national franchise with nearly 150 locations, “has been amazing,” with more than 100 people signing up for memberships in the first week.
The Yakima facility is open 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit dbatyakima.com or call 509-225-9787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.