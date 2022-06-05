Hotel Windrow in downtown Ellensburg has reopened its restaurant, Basalt, with a new menu featuring locally sourced comfort food and extensive craft cocktail offerings.
The menu includes starters like steamed mussels and spicy roasted carrots with mint and pistachio; and main dishes such as a prime rib dip, mac and cheese, and the Windrow steak, served with roasted potatoes and chimichurri sauce.
Basalt’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The restaurant is located inside Hotel Windrow, at 502 N. Main St. in downtown Ellensburg. To make reservations, visit basaltellensburg.com.
Hotel Windrow offers 59 guest rooms and 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the restored Elks Grand Ballroom. In addition to Basalt, the hotel features Top of the Burg, a rooftop bar offering views of the Kittitas Valley on Friday and Saturday nights during the spring and summer months. It is managed and operated by Columbia Hospitality, Inc. For more information, visit www.hotelwindrow.com.
