Authentic — and spicy — Thai cuisine is now available at the recently-opened Bangkok OMG Thai Kitchen in Yakima.
Located next to Five Guys at 1901 S. First St., Bangkok OMG is owned by Nick and Iris Anderson. The couple met in Hawaii when Nick, a Yakima native, was serving in the military. He and Iris, a native of Thailand, share a love of cooking, although Nick is quick to admit “she’s a way better cook than me.”
“We lived in Hawaii for five or six years,” Iris said. “My husband decided to move back to Yakima, and I was searching for authentic Thai food here. No one was doing it exactly how I like it.”
Iris has cooked Thai food most of her life, both growing up in Thailand and for private parties in Hawaii, California and New York. She credits her mother, originally from southern Thailand, as her greatest inspiration.
Nick has a background and knowledge of cooking in American restaurants.
The Bangkok OMG menu features a variety of noodle, fried rice, stir fry and curry dishes, along with several house specialties. Iris said the Crying Tiger Steak — a marinated ribeye with sticky rice, spicy dipping sauce, small salad and peanut sauce dressing — is one of the menu’s highlights.
She also warns customers that authentic Thai food is spicy, and encouraged those trying it for the first time to choose the lower end of the 1-to-5 spiciness scale.
“The chili in Thai food is different than Mexican or Chinese food — it’s hot,” Iris added. “Our spiciness is one or two levels above anywhere else in Yakima.”
Bangkok OMG Thai Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Mondays. Call 509-225-9875.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.