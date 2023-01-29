As Fruitvale Boulevard has changed, businesses lining it adjust with the times

At first glance, the three-mile stretch of Fruitvale Boulevard from Fifth to 40th avenues doesn’t resemble anyone’s modern idea of a federal highway.
But a closer look provides clues of the road’s history as State Highway 5, U.S. Highway 410, then U.S. 12, and finally a business and truck route once Interstate 82 and a new U.S. 12 spur opened in the early 1970s.
While gas stations, motels and restaurants filled the needs of travelers visiting Yakima in the 1950s and 1960s, a wider variety of businesses have mostly replaced those establishments now.
“Customers who remember the 410 Restaurant? We get that a lot,” said Lupe Davila, supervisor at Yakima Weed Company North, which sits in the former 410 Restaurant and Cove Room lounge building at 1606 Fruitvale Blvd.
“Quite a few of our older customers will remember enjoying some good food and good times here when it was a restaurant and bar,” Davila added. “I guess they served some strong drinks back in the day.”
The Yakima Herald-Republic examined old maps, leafed through old photographs (with plenty of help) and talked with longtime residents and business owners to examine Fruitvale Boulevard’s history and how it has transformed from a federal highway to busy city roadway with a new generation of neighborhood businesses.
A history of Fruitvale and its boulevard
In the early days of the 20th century, the name "Fruitvale" was associated with an unincorporated area between the northern Yakima city limits and the Naches River. The community, along with neighboring Castlevale to the west, consisted mainly of orchards, farmhouses and a few fruit packing facilities.
A June 1937 overview of the greater Yakima area printed by the Sanborn Map Company shows the current Fruitvale Boulevard heading west toward the unincorporated area of Castlevale, with a road called both "Naches Highway" and "State Hwy No. 5" branching off of Fruitvale to the northwest.
This map shows a Seventh Day Adventist school at 689 Fruitvale Blvd., and the Yakima city limits running along the southside of the road.
As Fruitvale Boulevard extends west of the Naches Highway, two buildings that remain today can be seen on the map: the Castlevale Public School District No. 115 building — built in 1927 and added to in 1947 — and the Fruitvale Grange Hall, immediately west of the school. Today, those buildings are in the 2900 block of what is now called Castlevale Road in the northwest part of Yakima.
By February 1959, maps show federal highways and their numbers in the northern portion of the city, whose boundaries had expanded north and west. U.S. 97 follows North First Street, while U.S. 410 follows Fruitvale Boulevard west for a couple miles before veering northwest on the Naches Highway, parallel to the Northern Pacific Railroad line.
In the late 1960s, the federal highway numbering system was changed as interstate highways began to be built in Washington state and across the country. The cross-state U.S. 10 was widened to at least four lanes and became Interstate 90, for example.
U.S. 410 was changed to U.S. 12, which continued east through the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Lewiston, Idaho and beyond.
U.S. 12’s route traveled on Fruitvale Boulevard from what is now 40th Avenue to Fifth Avenue in North Yakima until Interstate 82 and a new interchange/spur with U.S. 12 opened in 1971, according to historical records from the Washington State Department of Transportation. Once the four-lane U.S. 12 spur along the Naches River was completed in the early 1970s, Fruitvale Boulevard was no longer a federal highway.
Then and now comparisons
To see how things have changed on Fruitvale Boulevard over the past 60-plus years, here’s a look at three buildings near the intersection of 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
Their previous uses were detailed in advertisements placed on a 1962 fold-out map of “Greater Yakima” produced by the Yakima Junior Chamber of Commerce, or Jaycees. The following descriptions of the 1962 businesses are reprinted word-for-word from the 1962 map (in the “Then” portions of the business descriptions).
That map showed Fruitvale Boulevard beginning, as it does now, at Fifth Avenue and traveling west as U.S. Highway 410. In the current 2400 block of Fruitvale, the federal highway veered to the northwest and continued toward Naches as U.S. 410 (and eventually U.S. 12, when the federal numbering system changed in the late 1960s).
At that time, Fruitvale split from the federal highway and continued straight west toward Powerhouse Road, a road now called Castlevale Road. Those roads no longer intersect as a barrier and dead end blocks the east end of Castlevale.
Then: 410 Restaurant and Cove Room, 1606 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: GL 3-1274
“Fine food and drink is a favorite topic of conversation, for it speaks a universal language, but at the 410 RESTAURANT & COVE ROOM food and drink is more than just a topic of conversation, it is a most enjoyable reality, and this outstanding establishment has become a favorite gathering place for particular people who know and appreciate the best," the fold-out map said.
The 410 Restaurant & Cove Room was owned and managed by Floyd E. & Lois R. Wills, and specialized in seafood and char-broiled steaks "for the finest flavor." The map touted the restaurant's warm welcome and faultless service.
“In this review of business interests in Yakima, we heartily recommend the 410 RESTAURANT & COVE ROOM. Remember, if you appreciate outstanding service and good food and drink served at the peak of perfection, we suggest you drop in soon and enjoy hospitality at its best.”
Now: Yakima Weed Co. North, 1606 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: 509-571-1616
The marijuana retailer opened in 2017, after Yakima County and city officials allowed those types of businesses to operate in the area, which was five years after voters approved recreational marijuana use and sales in Washington state, said Victor Davila, buyer and head of marketing.
“I’ve been here from the beginning — Fruitvale was our first store. My first job was painting the outside of the building,” Davila said, noting a second Yakima Weed Co. location has opened off Washington Avenue, in Union Gap.
The cannabis shop’s offerings include various brands of marijuana, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, topicals and accessories, and Davila said there are 34 employees at both locations.
“From the moment we opened our doors, our main goal was to completely revolutionize the budtender-customer experience,” Davila said. “Every customer that walks through our doors is treated like family, and we have some regulars that we’ve come to know and appreciate.”
Popular "menu" items may have changed from the 410 Restaurant's steaks and seafood to marijuana, edibles and cannabis-infused drinks, but the Fruitvale Boulevard business continues its aim of satisfying customers, Davila said.
Davila said the two Yakima Weed Co. locations are managed by Taylor Wharton.
Then: United McCulloch Co., 1505 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: GL 3-8612
“When the UNITED MCCULLOCH CO. was established it was because the management believed that a real need existed in this community for a dependable saw shop service. And, this firm has succeeded because they have responded to the requirements of their customers for quality saws and service at a reasonable cost," The map said.
The United McCulloch Co. was known for precision saw work, and sold McCulloch chainsaws, accessories and attachments.
"They have the latest modern equipment in their shop and feature a service that is unexcelled for quality workmanship, thus guaranteeing the customer’s satisfaction at all times. The firm is owned and managed by Wayne R. Smith, who has had many years of experience in this work.
“The UNITED MCCULLOCH CO. has consistently maintained a progressive attitude toward all matters which further the development of this area and we compliment them upon the part they play in the development of the area they serve.”
Now: Factory Oak Furniture, 1501 (and 1505) Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: 509-469-9415
The family-owned store is packed with tables, chairs, entertainment centers and other hand-crafted furniture, made in various styles from oak wood.
Owner Francisco Oseguera operates the business with his son, Michael, and it has been at its current location for about 20 years.
Factory Oak Furniture specializes in kitchen cabinets, entertainment centers, coffee tables, dressers and other wooden furniture. It is located between Mercado Los Amigos, a Mexican grocery store, and White Pass Garage on the north side of Fruitvale Boulevard.
Then: Harold’s Motel Supreme, 1608 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: GL 2-8557
“The most welcome sight to the weary traveler at the end of the day is the bright, cheery sign of a motel, for it means a refreshing shower and room … and friendly hospitality," the map said.
Harold's Motel Supreme was "a perfect example of the finest in motels," providing guests with unexcelled accommodations at a reasonable cost, with commercial rates available. The motel had courtesy coffee, a pool and restaurant on premises.
“We feel that HAROLD’S MOTEL SUPREME is a decided asset to Yakima, for favorable impressions travel fast and each guest that stays at HAROLD’S MOTEL SUPREME carries a happy recollection with him. Upon such foundation is built continuing prosperity and in this review of business and industry, we pay tribute to HAROLD’S MOTEL SUPREME upon the excellence of their service to the traveling public.”
Now: Red Carpet Motor Inn, 1608 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: 509-457-1131
A long building of motel rooms still stretches from the south side of Fruitvale Boulevard toward Garrett Street, one block south of Fruitvale. The former swimming pool is fenced off immediately west of the motel building.
Weekly and monthly rates are available at the motel.
The more things change …
Then and now: C&H Hardware, 1403 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: 509-453-1912
Then and now: Stop N Go, 2820 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima. Phone: 509-452-4641
Two Fruitvale Boulevard businesses which remain from the days of U.S. 410 are C&H Hardware at 1403 Fruitvale Blvd. and Stop N Go at 2808 Fruitvale Blvd.
The red cinder block hardware store on the north side of Fruitvale Boulevard has been open since 1959, with its name taken from the couple who originally opened it: accountant Vince Cresci and his wife, Edith Holman.
Co-owner Jay Fleck has worked at C&H for 15 years, buying the business with his wife, Kimberly, from previous owner Jim Wilbanks when he retired.
Associated with main supplier True Value Hardware, the hardware store has another 35 vendors whose merchandise is available there, Fleck said.
Besides offering everything from auto parts to hardware and power tools, C&H also offers services such as key duplication, pipe cutting and threading, and hydraulic hose construction for forklifts, tractors, loaders and other equipment, he added.
Fleck said historically the store has supplied hard-to-find hardware, parts and tools needed by the orchardists who operated fruit and packing facilities nearby.
“A lot of our business was with the orchards and warehouses,” Fleck said. “A lot of the older guys have retired from those places, but they still come in here to buy trinkets for their ‘honey-do’ lists.”
The store has nine employees and is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Stop N Go has been a drive-in restaurant offering burgers, fries, shakes and ice cream since 1948, co-owner Anthony Wade said.
His parents, Wilbert and Christine Wade, bought it in October 1996, and Anthony said he has been working there ever since, doing everything from mowing the lawn of the outdoor eating area to serving up the popular Texas bacon cheeseburger and “a whole lot of ice cream and shakes.”
When a fire destroyed the burger stand in 2019, Wade and his wife, Josie, rebuilt amid a large public outpouring of support for the restaurant. It remains a popular stop for local residents and travelers.
“We’re fortunate to have so many repeat customers who have been coming here for years,” Wade said. “We’ll get large groups that stop by, especially in the summer, such as the Vintiques (a classic car club) and a Mustang club.”
A lifelong Yakima resident, Anthony Wade said while some aspects of Fruitvale Boulevard have changed, the steady traffic through Stop N Go remains.
“We’re anxious for the city to build the East-West Corridor, which eventually will connect with Fruitvale Boulevard and provide improvements,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.