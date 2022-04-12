A county hearing examiner’s approval of a surf park near Moxee was met with celebration by supporters and continued concerns from neighbors this week.
The decision, issued Friday by Hearing Examiner Patrick Spurgin and announced Monday by county officials, will allow developers Joey Lawrence and Mike Roy to covert an 80-acre site near East Norman and St. Hilaire roads into Barreled, a $30 million surf park.
“Because the application concerning the outdoor amusement and accessory facilities … are supported by evidence and analysis allowing favorable consideration of the application under the Unified Land Development Code, the application is approved, subject to conditions to mitigate significant impacts or substantially adverse effects,” Spurgin wrote.
Spurgin’s approval comes with a list of 29 conditions the facility must meet within the next five years. Almost all of them were part of the county’s recommendation of approval, which was presented and heavily debated by neighboring residents at a March 17 public hearing. Among them: the surf park must get state approval for a Group A community well before the county issues a building permit.
New conditions require that lighting meet “dark sky lighting principles to the fullest extent practicable,” and the applicant should make sure that noise complies with county regulations.
Plans for Barreled surf park include a 5.5-acre wave pool, 21 RV spaces, 21 campsites and 23 lodging units, with food service to include a restaurant/food truck. Other amenities include a fitness studio, skate park, dog park, fire pit and beach volleyball area, with surfboard and wetsuit rentals available.
Lawrence posted a reaction to the decision on the Barreled Facebook page on Monday afternoon:
“Today, a milestone was achieved. We’ve just been given the Hearing Examiner’s decision approving our Conditional Land Use Permit and our proposal to bring surfing to the Yakima Valley. Proudly, we are now the second @wavegarden_official (wavegarden technology) project to achieve this approval in the United States.”
Many of the project’s neighbors are disappointed in the decision, said Vernon Woods, who lives immediately southwest of the surf park site and has been among the leaders of residents opposed to the project.
“I understand the need to expand opportunities within our county, the taxes and the money associated with that, but at what cost to other people, to those of us who already live here,” Woods told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Tuesday.
“I think the hearing examiner was pretty good, and did a pretty thorough job combing through all the evidence that was presented to him … but he and others we worked with at the county are unelected officials,” he added. “You would hope that the county’s elected officials would intervene and hear the valid concerns of some of their long-time residents.”
Spurgin’s decision can be appealed in superior court under the Land Use Petition Act, said Jason Earles, planning manager with Yakima County Public Services.
Woods said while many neighbors are upset and would like to appeal the decision, the high costs of attorneys and the need to show negligence in the approval process make a superior court appeal unlikely.
Water and traffic arguments
Dozens of nearby residents spoke in opposition to the facility during the March 17 public hearing before Spurgin, with more than 100 people jammed into two basement meeting rooms and an adjacent hallway in the Yakima County Courthouse. Many supporters of the proposal also attended the hearing.
Residents in the area testified that the roads already struggle to handle existing traffic of cars, trucks and farm vehicles, and their wells struggle with groundwater depletion. They believe hundreds of additional vehicles driving to a surf park and its new water demands on an already-stressed aquifer could force them out of their homes.
In his decision, Spurgin noted the Washington Department of Ecology had authorized the transfer of groundwater rights from the Roy Farms property immediately south of the surf park site.
“A new well is planned on the project property, which would be operated in a coordinated and contingent manner with the well on the Roy Farms property, so that there would be no net difference in the instantaneous and annual quantities of water drawn from the aquifer,” Spurgin wrote in his decision.
While noting that many area residents have had declining water levels in their wells, Spurgin wrote Lawrence produced “expert testimony that the preponderance of domestic wells in the area rely on a different aquifer than is the source of water for the Roy Farms and surf park property.
“No evidence of similar weight has been offered to suggest that the Ecology determination or the expert testimony is wrong,” he added.
One of the approval conditions requires Lawrence’s company, Northwest Surf Parks LLC, to submit an application and obtain approval for a Group A community well with the Washington State Department of Health before a building permit is issued by the county. However, this well and the water system it supports will be for Barreled surf park and its amenities, not to assist adjacent residences.
“The evidence does not support imposing a condition on the project to require indemnification of area residents for actions necessary to respond to declining aquifer levels, as was suggested by some public comments,” Spurgin wrote.
Woods, speaking on Tuesday, repeated the arguments of several residents at the public hearing that an increased depletion of an aquifer served by Barreled’s new, deeper well might affect the aquifers above it which supply residential wells.
“The Department of Ecology, in my opinion, needs to do a full investigation of water usage at Roy Farms,” Woods said. “Their initial investigation shows (Roy Farms) was not using their full water right for several years.”
The project is expected to increase traffic over customary levels for nearby property owners who reside along St. Hilaire Road, Valley View Road, and other parts of the county road system in the area, Spurgin wrote.
“Some residents object to that, regardless of (traffic impact analysis) results and environmental analysis. Some residents simply do not want growth or changes in land use in their area and the resulting changes in their expected quality of life, based on the public comments.
“However, under Washington law, the courts have determined that ‘while the opposition of the community may be given substantial weight, it cannot alone justify a total land use decision,’” Spurgin wrote, citing the Sunderland Family Treatment Services v. City of Pasco case from 1995.
Some of the approval conditions restrict the size, length of stay and parking provided with the RV and camping spaces. Noise limitations, lighting and construction of the roadways both within and leading to the surf park must meet county standards.
The park would be open from April 1 through Oct. 31, and Lawrence said his goal is to be open by spring of 2024. For more details on the surf park, visit www.surfbarreled.com.
