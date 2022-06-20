Last month’s decline in year-over-year home sales was short lived, as the number of Yakima County residential sales rebounded in May. The average home price continued its steady increase.
Statistics released Thursday, June 16, by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert through her newsletter, “Headwaters: The Source,” show 1,192 residential properties were sold between January and May of this year, compared to 1,167 during the first five months of 2021.
While only a modest increase of 25 homes, or 2.1%, the May year-to-year comparison is better than April, which saw a 2.6% decrease in Yakima County home sales compared to the first four months of 2021.
Wilbert reported that January through April 2022 was the first timeframe with fewer residential homes sold in Yakima County compared to the previous year since December 2019.
Her statistics showed the rate of home-sale increase slowed to 1.1% between January and March of this year and the same three-month span in 2021.
In comparison, month-to-month figures for much of last year and January and February 2022 showed double-digit percentage increases in both residential sales numbers and average home prices.
The increase in average home price between May 2021 and May 2022 was up 12.1%, from $303,848 to $340,587, Wilbert reported.
Data from the Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors showed a similar trend. The group’s May 2022 housing report, released Tuesday, June 14,, showed 65 homes sold last month in the Lower Valley, compared to 46 homes sold in May 2021.
The average sold price for last month was $395,000, the Lower Valley Realtors reported, compared to $317,000 in May 2021.
A lower number of active listings was among the factors cited in April’s year-to-year sales decline. In the Lower Valley at least, all five months of 2022 have seen more homes on the market.
In January through May of 2021, the Lower Valley Realtors group saw a total number of active listings in their region range from 26 (April 2021) to 39 (February).
This year, January through May had at least 78 active listings each month, with May’s number at 91, an amount nearly three times the 34 active listings reported in May 2021.
