The Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee has planned its first in-person employer roundtable in two years from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The manufacturing industry has been facing many challenges, and the workforce pipeline has been near the top of the list. This event will discuss obstacles and successes and address what AJAC is doing to discuss employer demand and need.
Breakfast and coffee will be provided at the event, hosted by the South Central Workforce Development Council in Union Gap, 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, Suite B, Union Gap.
Topics to be discussed include hiring needs and skill gaps; resources and partnerships; updates on ongoing and newly-launched apprenticeships; grant stipends for employers and financial aid for apprentices; the Manufacturing Academy and career fair opportunities; and Mentorship Matters training and onside support.
To confirm attendance, visit the AJAC website, www.ajactraining.org.
