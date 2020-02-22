Central Washington businesses can learn about updated dangerous waste regulations on April 2 in Union Gap.
The session is from 10 a.m. to noon at the state Department of Ecology’s Central Regional Office at 1250 W. Alder St., according to a news release.
All businesses and facilities are required to properly manage dangerous wastes such as spent solvents, unusable paint, expired chemicals and partially used aerosol cans. Wastes may be considered dangerous if they are toxic, ignitable, corrosive or reactive.
“These updates give businesses more flexibility in how they can manage their wastes and still meet the requirements under the new regulations,” said Tami Applebee, a hazardous waste compliance inspector with Ecology. “At this training, businesses will learn how the regulations affect them and what new options they might have when reporting and managing dangerous wastes.”
For more information, Ecology has a publication available on its website at http://bit.ly/YHR-ecology. For more information on the workshop, call 509-457-7147 or email crohwtr@ecy.wa.gov.