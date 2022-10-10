Yakima business and building owners are split over the recent recommendation by city officials to implement paid parking in the downtown core.
Some say the switch comes at a bad time for businesses and would be bad news for customers, while others see it as normal and a way of investing in the city.
City officials recently recommended the change as a way to fund the parking system and infrastructure repairs and improvements in the area after seeing the results of a parking study.
The study looks at an area from Ninth Street to Fourth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Walnut Street and found robust use of parking lots. It recommends the city consider pay-to-park options, eliminate no-limit parking and use demand to set time limits.
In a memo to the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Mondays through Saturdays, with no charge for Sundays.
The Yakima City Council will discuss the change at a study session at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The challenge
Harrison said the city is facing the challenge of paying for infrastructure downtown as parking lots, streets and sidewalks deteriorate.
After a levy lid lift was voted down by residents in 2020, the city was left with two options to fund those improvements, Harrison said: write tickets to people violating the current parking regulations or set up a system for user fees.
“The tickets don’t make any sense, really, so let’s take a look at the other option,” he said.
The proposal includes installing parking stations, not individual meters, in lots and on streets where users would pay for parking. Harrison said the city would have a mobile pay option, so people could pay or extend their parking time using an app on their phone.
He said it’s not uncommon for larger cities to charge for parking downtown, and the projected revenue would fund the needed repairs and future upkeep.
The estimated yearly revenue is $1.3 million, Harrison said. For the first five years, much of that revenue would go toward paying off the cost of the pay stations, leaving about $500,000 per year to begin resurfacing the lots and fixing sidewalks.
“Then, after that first five years, we’ll be able to put in place a plan … to invest that (revenue) into the streets in the downtown (area),” he said, and other amenities, like replacing trees that have died.
Effect on businesses
Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima, said he has heard a substantial amount of feedback from local business and building owners on the discussion of paid parking. Responses are split, he said.
“I would say that there’s definitely a significant group that is in favor of paid parking, and I would say that there’s definitely a significant group of people who are not against but reticent or hesitant about it,” he said.
Those in favor see paid parking as a normal feature of cities of Yakima’s size and a way to invest in the city, he said, while those who are hesitant worry the change will discourage people from visiting downtown or push people to park elsewhere.
DAY sent a letter to the city Friday requesting additional information before taking an official stance on the idea, Holt said. The organization has questions about how the revenue will be used, how much the charging systems and maintenance will cost and how they’ll be executed.
Another consideration is parking for business owners or employees who are daily users, he said.
“It’s all details that the city might have the answers to, but we just felt that we couldn’t take a stance officially until we know more about it,” Holt said. “The overall theme is, we just really want to be sure there is an overall plan.”
Other community members say the change would affect businesses and their patrons.
“After two years of COVID and with the rate of inflation, this is very poor timing,” said Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Verlynn Best.
Jeff Clemmons, general manager of Mercy Enterprises, which runs the Orion Cinema at 202 E. Chestnut Ave., said a switch to paid parking would impact the theater and its moviegoers.
The theater is across the street from the Millennium Plaza city lot, which has 183 free parking stalls, and is kitty-corner to another lot with 24 free stalls. Both lots, as well as street parking in the area, were included in the parking study.
“Movies are more than two hours, so we’ll have to figure out something,” Clemmons said.
He and other business leaders asked about options for one or two hours of free parking so people only have to pay for longer visits.
“Then it might not affect us as much,” he said.
Joe Mann, owner of Ron’s Coins and Collectibles and about 20 total properties downtown, said free parking should be some component of the system downtown, whether it’s an hour or more free, a voucher system or some other option.
“Then people can come down and pick up a sandwich or run into a store and do some quick shopping,” Mann said. “I think (free parking) is a big draw when there’s lots of other shopping areas that people can go to and there’s free parking there.”
Mann said his emphasis on free also has to do with how parking was initially set up in downtown Yakima: The lots were purchased by property owners and business owners who then gave them to the city, he said.
“I feel whatever program they want to go with, there should be some component of free parking for the consumer because that’s why (the lots) were set up,” he said.
Yakima residents can comment on the recommendation Tuesday when the parking study is presented to council.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
