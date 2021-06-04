Going to a public pool this summer? You can get a free ride on a Yakima Transit bus starting on June 10.
Yakima Transit and Yakima Parks and Recreation are re-launching their bus to pool program, which gives swimmers a free bus ticket when they pay to swim at Franklin pool, Lions Pool and the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center. The program will continue through Aug. 21.
Each adult or youth pool ticket is eligible for a free bus ticket, said Kelly Darbyson, community transportation coordinator at Yakima Transit.
“Once pool admission is paid, the pools will hand out a free pass for the bus home or to save for another time,” Darbyson said.
Yakima transit will provide bus service from Kissel Park, 1525 S. 32rd Ave., to Franklin Pool every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The bus will stop along Mead Avenue and 32rd Avenue eastbound to pick up passengers.
Masks are required for all Yakima Transit drivers and passengers.
Lions Pool, at 509 W. Pine St., is the city’s indoor pool and is open for lap swimming and water walking. Lions Pool is open year-round and re-opened last summer, after COVID-19.
Franklin Pool, at 2102 Tieton Drive, is the city’s outdoor pool that will open for the summer from June 10 to Aug. 20.
Franklin and Lions Pool cost $2 for youth and $4 for adults for regular recreational swim sessions.
“Bus ridership is lower in the summertime when school is out, so there are seats available to handle swimmers,” said Alvie Maxey, Yakima Transit manager, in a statement. “We like to be involved in programs that increase bus ridership and, hopefully, get more people in the habit of hopping on the bus to get where they want to go.”
The YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center, 3800 River Road, is open to the public for a fee. Recreational swims are by reservation right now through the YMCA website.
More information about bus routes can be found at yakimatransit.org.