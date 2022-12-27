A broken pipe caused flooding inside Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday, hospital officials said.
Bridget Turrell, marketing and communications manager for Memorial, confirmed a sprinkler pipe inside the building burst, causing flooding inside one of the hospital’s wings.
Turrell said all patients are safe. Crews were working Tuesday to clean and dry the affected area.
The hospital did not provide additional information on the extent of damage or the effect on services.
