Fire managers are planning burnout operations on the Jungle Creek Fire outside of Naches if favorable weather continues.
Firefighters plan to set a fire inside the control lines to consume fuel between the edge of the fire and the control line. If good weather holds, the burnouts would begin Tuesday afternoon with active burning through the end of the week, according to an announcement from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“In an event of a burnout, smoke will become highly visible, while temporarily decreasing air quality for a few days,” the announcement said.
Residual smoke could be noticeable for several days after as interior fuels continue to burn.
The fire is burning in rugged terrain, making it too hazardous for firefighters on the ground to ignite most of the burnouts, so ignition will take place through aircraft.
Fire managers plan to work closely with state and federal agencies to predict and limit smoke, the announcement said. Smoke has been visible along Interstate 90 and to the communities of Naches, Yakima, Ellensburg and Cle Elum.
The fire was first reported Aug. 17 in the Little Naches area. It was 120 acres on Monday at 60% containment with 160 personnel fighting the blaze. The cause is listed as unknown.
Forest Road 1900 in the area above the junction with State Route 410 and Little Naches Forest Service Road 1900 are closed. The Kaner Flat and Crow Creek campgrounds are closed.