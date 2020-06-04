Washington's Department of Natural Resources announced new burn restrictions in response to increasing fire danger east of the Cascades, including Yakima County.
As of Friday, small debris disposal fires and burning will no longer be allowed. The fire danger will increase from low to moderate in much of Central Washington and low to high in the Lower Basin area, which stretches from Ellensburg and Yakima down to the Tri-Cites west of the Columbia River.
Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds, although camping remains prohibited in Yakima County due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions.