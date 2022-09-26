The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has included 200 acres in Cougar Canyon as part of its prescribed burning plans this fall.
The canyon is about 8 miles west of Naches in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area.
As always, the burn date is weather dependent and may not occur this fall if the wildlife department can't find the appropriate time with optimal conditions. If cooler temperatures and more precipitation allow for a longer prescribed fire window, additional burns could be scheduled.
Signs will be posted in advance of all prescribed fires to warn people who want to use those areas.
