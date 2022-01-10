Burn bans are in effect in Yakima County, Ellensburg and on the Yakama Reservation to reduce pollution.
A Stage 1 burn ban is in effect in Yakima County because of a build-up of pollution and weather conditions, the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency said Monday. Only certified devices (wood, pellet stoves and inserts) may be used. All outdoor burning is banned countywide.
A ban on outdoor, open burning also is in effect on the Yakama Reservation, the Environmental Protection Agency announced. The ban covers campfires, recreational fires and agriculture burning on tribal and nontribal land on the reservation. Ceremonial fires are exempt.
In Ellensburg, there’s a ban on outdoor burning, agricultural burning, and uncertified wood stove use, except where the stove is the only source of heat, the state Department of Ecology said. Restrictions will be reassessed Wednesday.
