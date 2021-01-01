A Stage 1 burn ban has been lifted in Yakima County.
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency announced that it lifted the ban on outdoor burning and the use of non-approved fireplaces, inserts and wood stoves at 7 a.m. Friday. The ban went into effect Dec. 24 due to stagnant air in the Valley that was trapping airborne pollutants, the agency said.
Air agency officials cited improving air quality conditions within the Valley, according to a news release.
As of Friday afternoon, an outdoor burn ban remained in effect on the Yakama Nation reservation, which is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.