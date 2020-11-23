Updated 1 p.m.: The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban because of poor air quality.
The ban took effect at 1 p.m. Monday and covers the entire county, except the Yakama Nation, according to a news release.
Under a Stage 1 burn ban, the use of uncertified woodstoves and fireplaces is not allowed and outdoor burning is prohibited. For more information, go to: www.yakimacleanair.org.
Updated 10 a.m.: Yakima County has the worst quality in Washington this morning, with two of five air quality monitoring sites showing air at unhealthy levels.
According to the Washington Department of Ecology Air Quality website, air monitoring stations in Sunnyside and Yakima were at 124 as of 10:30 a.m. Levels of 101 to 150 are unhealthy for sensitive groups. A second monitoring station in the city of Yakima was at 157, the highest in the state and unhealthy for the general public. Everyone is recommended to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities.
The stations in Toppenish and White Swan reported levels of 98 and 99, which are considered moderate.
With colder weather, more people are using woodstoves, and a slight inversion is happening. An inversion is when cooler air is under a layer of warmer air, trapping smoke and pollution.
According to the National Weather Service, Monday will be mostly sunny, with freezing fog after 10 p.m., patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Tuesday and a 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 48.