Though the Yakima Valley's air quality improved over the day Monday, officials issued a burn ban that remains in effect until further notice.
The Stage 1 burn ban issued by the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency took effect at 1 p.m. Monday and covers the entire county except the Yakama Nation, according to a news release. Under a Stage 1 burn ban, the use of uncertified woodstoves and fireplaces is not allowed and outdoor burning is prohibited.
The agency imposed the ban because of air pollution and stagnant weather, according to a news release. It may be upgraded or removed depending on conditions. Updates will be posted online at www.yakimacleanair.org.
With colder weather, more people are using woodstoves, and a slight inversion was happening. An inversion is when cooler air is under a layer of warmer air, trapping smoke and pollution.
The burn ban came after Yakima County had the worst quality in the state on Monday morning, with air quality monitoring sites in Yakima and Sunnyside showing air at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. A second monitoring station in Yakima showed a level unhealthy for the general public.
According to the Washington Department of Ecology Air Quality website, as of early Monday evening, the air monitoring stations in Sunnyside and Toppenish still showed levels unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality had improved to moderate levels in White Swan and Yakima. The reading for a second monitoring station in Yakima wasn't available at that time.
The National Weather Service at Pendleton predicted patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Tuesday and a 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m. There's a 20% chance of rain before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Thanksgiving Day is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 48.