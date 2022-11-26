A burn ban in effect in Yakima County was downgraded on Friday.
Prohibitions continue on all outdoor burning because of poor air quality, according to the Yakima County Clean Air Agency news release.
The use of uncertified woodstoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified solid fuel burning devices is prohibited. It is allowable to use certified woodstoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices.
Updates to the burn ban can be found online at www.yakimacleanair.org.
The ban does not include the Yakama Reservation, where clean air rules and restrictions may differ.
