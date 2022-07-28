The Bureau of Land Management plans to purchase 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon between Ellensburg and Yakima and provide permanent recreational access to the area, according to a Western Rivers Conservancy news release.
The bureau plans to tap money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will provide permanent recreational access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch, the release said. The purchase price was not disclosed.
“This project is the perfect marriage of conservation and recreation. Our partnership with BLM is helping the agency deliver its recreational access goals for the public while conserving outstanding fish and wildlife habitat along one of the West’s truly great rivers,” Sue Doroff, president of Western Rivers Conservancy, said in the release.
The ranch lies within the 27-mile Yakima River Canyon — Washington’s first state scenic byway — which provides access to six recreational sites along the river popular to anglers, hikers, summer floaters and hunters.
The ranch is composed of three blocks of land — Bighorn, Beavertrail, and Umtanum — and controls critical access and launch points along the river. The three blocks are within the Bureau’s Yakima Canyon Area of Critical Environmental Concern, the release said.
“Yakima Canyon Ranch has long been an acquisition and conservation priority for the BLM. Thanks to the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Western Rivers Conservancy, the property is finally moving into public ownership so that people will always have access to the Yakima River at this spectacular location,” said Kurt Pindel, Bureau of Land Management’s Spokane district manager.
The Big Horn recreation site, which includes a boat launch, campground and river frontage will transfer to BLM ownership for public access and conservation, the release said. That piece is at the upstream end of the ranch.
At the downstream end, the purchase will add 15 acres to the Umtanum recreation site also will go to the BLM, the release said. It will expand the existing Umtanum Campground, triple the amount of Yakima River frontage and add stands of old-growth ponderosa pines to the site.
“Yakima Canyon Ranch is an exquisite piece of the Yakima River Canyon, and people from all over the Pacific Northwest know the property, if not by name, then because they’ve dropped a boat in at Bighorn, camped out at Umtanum, or fished the ranch’s banks with a fly rod. We are thrilled to bring this into public ownership with the BLM at long last,” Doroff said.
The Yakima Canyon Ranch land should not be confused with the Canyon River Ranch, a private resort closer to the Selah side of the canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.