Firefighters expect to fully contain the Burbank Fire on Wednesday, after it started Saturday along Interstate 82 north of Selah.
Fire crews spent Tuesday in mop-up operations along the fire line looking for hot spots, said public information officer Grace Debusschere.
The fire burned 13,000 acres, an area more than four times the size of Selah. Interstate 82 and the Selah rest areas opened Monday night after crews bolstered containment lines west of the Fred G. Redmon bridge and northward along Interstate 82 to the crest of South Umtanum Ridge.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management lifted evacuation notices on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews are expected to demobilize Wednesday, Debusschere said. On Tuesday, 29 engines, four crews, two bulldozers and five water tenders were on the fire line. She said.
While there were no severe winds Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday due to expected wind and low humidity.
A cold front moving through Thursday will increase relative humidity in some areas, but stronger winds will still be a concern for new fire starts and existing fires, the weather service said.
The fire started after 4 p.m. on Saturday by I-82 milepost 18 in the Burbank Creek area and spread east into the Yakima Training Center. The cause is under investigation.