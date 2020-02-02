A building and 120 wooden cherry bins were damaged in a fire west of Parker on Saturday night.
Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, a fire engulfed a 20-by-60-foot enclosed pole building in the 300 block of Lundberg Road, at the intersection of Lateral A Road, according to a news release from Yakima County Fire District 5.
The wind caused the fire to spread to the cherry bins stacked nearby, the release said. Ten firefighters responded and worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other cherry bins. The fire was contained by just after 11 p.m.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal's office was contacted about the fire. The estimated damage loss is $40,000 to $60,000. The cause of the fire is unknown.