A Buena man died in a crash on the Yakima Valley Highway Thanksgiving evening, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. just east of the Donald/Wapato Road intersection, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
A 25-year-old man was eastbound when the 1999 Chrysler he was driving crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruz head on, according to the release. A 19-year-old woman was driving the Cruz.
The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene, deputies said. The driver of the Chevrolet and her passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Yakima, were treated at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima. Neither was seriously injured, according to the release.
Investigators said they suspect the Chrysler driver was under the influence of intoxicants.
The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the names of those involved pending notification of their families.