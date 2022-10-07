City officials in Yakima are looking at a series of fee increases to bring in more revenue and meet the City Council’s priority of fiscal sustainability.
Council members sat through the first budget study session of the year Tuesday with presentations on economic and community development, public safety, and parks and recreation before evaluating proposals for fee increases at an evening business meeting. Increases are proposed for land-use applications, building permits and regulatory fees, and fire inspections, as well as parks and recreation program fees.
City Manager Bob Harrison said the preliminary budget, while balanced, uses $1.5 million in fund reserves in 2023 and $1.6 million in fund reserves in 2024. The general fund is forecast at $71,773,445 in revenue in 2023.
The city’s reserves in 2021 were 24.7%, or $15.2 million, according to the preliminary budget. The estimate for 2022 puts the reserve at 24.2%, or $16.2 million.
It’s an improvement from 13% in 2018, when officials made a concerted effort to improve reserves because of concern about the city’s bond rating.
While the city’s historical fund balance is stabilized near 25% for 2021-22, the preliminary budget projects the fund balance degrading to 20.6% in 2023 and 17.9% in 2024.
The city is required to meet at least 16.7% in the reserve.
The projected revenue from the fees was not built into the budget, and several other revenue options will be up for discussion in future weeks, including charging for parking in downtown Yakima and additional sales tax for roads and affordable housing.
“It’s really time to take a look at how we recover from the cost of doing business,” Harrison said in an interview.
The council did not implement any fee increases Tuesday. The conversation around permit fees will be picked up at a future budget study session, and the council directed staff to avoid increasing fees for youth programs through Park and Recreation and focus instead on increases to adults or group fees.
Here are more comments from council and city staff about the ideas presented Tuesday.
Fees to recapture costs
Martin Chaw, a financial planning and analysis project manager with FCS Group, presented a study of current fee revenue and projections of fee increases for the city at Tuesday’s meeting.
He recommended increasing land-use, fire inspection and building/regulatory fees to recoup the cost of processing applications or inspections for the city’s planning and code divisions.
In 2022, fee revenue from planning and code administration in Yakima recovered about 83% of costs. Direct, indirect and overhead costs total to $1.8 million. Revenue coming in from fees was equal to $1.5 million, according to the study.
For fire, fee revenue recovered about 20% of costs. Direct, indirect and overhead costs total to $765,360 in 2022, while revenue coming in from fees is equal to $132,131, according to the study.
Chaw’s proposal included adjusting the fees in 2023 to cover actual costs and adjusting them each year after to account for inflation.
“That’s to protect the city against revenue risk for those fees that generate quite a bit of revenue for the city, especially considering that development activity can be extremely cyclical,” Chaw said.
All other fees would be adjusted for inflation alone, which he said hasn’t been done since 2015.
“There’s about seven years of activity for which inflation has accrued but the fees have not kept pace with it,” he said.
Here’s how select fees would look with the change. A full list is available in the meeting packet.
- The application fee for a rezone, $1,610 in 2022, would increase to $3,277.69 in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
- The application fee for a class 1 review, $125 in 2022, would increase to $406.42 in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
- The application fee for a planned development, $2,590 in 2022, would increase to $3,367 in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
- The hourly fee for a fire plan review or fire inspection, $47 per hour in 2022, would increase to $165.33 per hour in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
Credit card surcharge
Chaw also raised the idea of adding a surcharge to any payment made by credit card across city departments.
He said credit card companies do assess a fee for payments, and a charge of about 3% per transaction was recommended to pass that cost through to customers.
“That’s something that we can work with further with the finance director … in terms of what credit card companies actually charge the city, but we suggest assessing a fee of about 3%,” Chaw said.
City input
City staff recommended adjusting the fees to recover the full, actual cost of services, but Community Development Director Joan Davenport said a lesser option would be available if the council prefers.
“If the 100% rate for the land use fees seems a little bit steep, it is,” she said at the meeting. “We are not capturing a very good percentage of our actual costs right now, and that was something that the FCS Group has helped us work through.
“We would support the 100% recapture,” she continued, “or if the council wishes a lesser (percentage), I’d recommend it to 75%.”
Put another way, Harrison said the council should consider it from a user fee perspective. People who use the services should pay the cost of the service, he said, but some aspects of development are in the interest of the public, like affordable housing.
“If we want to take the approach that development should pay for development, we should look at 100%,” he said. “If you feel there’s some times that perhaps there should be some taxpayer support for what those fees are, then you want to probably do something a little less than that.”
The council decided to table discussion of the fees until a budget study session on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“Good customer service requires that we are able to provide services, but we can’t do that if we keep emptying the well,” Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund said at the meeting. “Money has to come in in order to go out, but it seems like a very complicated discussion that needs more than 20 minutes of thought.”
Council member Matt Brown said in his own business and for the city, the cost of doing business has gone up in the last few years.
“I think that’s the hard part when it’s in this role as a city,” he said. “Trying to figure out a happy medium, in my opinion, is really why I think this needs a little bit further thought.”
On the topic of credit card charges, Brown added that if implemented, the charge would need to be a separate charge on receipts and invoices to show residents that it’s a credit card fee.
Parks and recreation fees
The council also discussed fees for programs and services provided by the city’s Parks and Recreation department, including picnic and field rentals, swimming and after school programs.
Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said increases are not something the department takes lightly.
“We thought it was prudent for us to bring this to you tonight to discuss, especially as we’ve talked about increased costs for our programs and services,” Wilkinson said at the meeting.
The council last looked at Parks and Recreation fees in 2019, according to the meeting materials.
Wilkinson said the biggest change for the council’s discussion is a proposed increase to the children’s recreational swimming fee from $2 to $2.50.
Brown acknowledged that the cost of business is going up and asked city staff if the changes are simply a pass-through or if there is a built-in buffer to recoup additional funds.
Harrison said the philosophy for park fees is different from that for land use or development fees. There’s no 100% cost recovery, he said.
“These programs are about access,” he said.
Council member Patricia Byers recommended increasing adult fees rather than youth fees.
Lund agreed, recommending increases to park rentals for birthday parties or athletic tournaments instead of children’s programs.
“I just would really hate to see these Beyond the Bell after school programs (for) an already vulnerable population become even harder on families to be able to place their kid in it,” she said.
Council member Eliana Macias recommended a separate fee for nonresidents for day camp or other areas. Some other park fee categories, such as field rental or maintenance, already have a separate rate for nonresidents.
Wilkinson said the department could leave the swimming, day camp and after school program fees alone and bring back a new plan for increases in other areas, like equipment or field rentals.
The next budget study session is planned for noon Thursday at City Hall.
