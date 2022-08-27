Small pockets of fire continued to burn near White Swan on Saturday morning as crews from Yakima Fire District 5 and Yakama Nation Fire Management mopped up and monitored a brush fire that started Friday afternoon.
The fire was first called in near the 1600 block of Medicine Valley around 4 p.m. The wind-driven fire grew to about 3,000 acres before it was contained around 7:30 p.m. Evacuation notices were then lifted.
Joel Byam, deputy chief of operations for Yakima County Fire District 5, said at this time, a cause for the fire has not been determined.
Left in the fire’s wake were a couple of campers and cars that burned, Byam said.
The fire prompted road closures and Level 3 (go now) and Level 2 (get set) evacuation orders in and around White Swan. Students, staff, athletes and coaches were evacuated from White Swan High School, according to a post on the Mt. Adams School District Facebook page.
Emergency personnel from the sheriff’s office, Yakima Nation Tribal Police Department, Yakima Valley Emergency Management, and the Selah and Naches fire departments were among those on scene.
A helicopter and multiple planes dropped water on the fire Friday night.
— Santiago Ochoa and Vanessa Ontiveros
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.