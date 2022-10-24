A five-acre brush fire on Eagle Way in Yakima’s East Valley didn't damage any structures early Monday morning, Yakima County Fire District 4 Chief Dale Hille said.
Crews responded to the fire at 12:10 a.m. Monday. The fire appeared to burn along Eagle Way and may have been burning for some time before crews got there, Hille said. No one was hurt.
The fire "was very slow moving, with the cold weather and the high humidity that really wasn't an upstanding threat,” Hille said.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.