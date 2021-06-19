A brush fire along Vantage Highway east of Kittitas burned about 325 acres on Friday afternoon.
Kittitas County Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said a vehicle towing a trailer caused multiple fire starts along the highway.
“It sparked along the road,” he said. “The same vehicle started the fire, and it was accidental.”
The fire started around 1 p.m. Higashiyama said winds were kicking up in the area Friday, complicating efforts.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources led the response, with two helicopters in the air, as well as two fire boss fixed-wing aircraft. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, along with Fire Districts 1, 7, and Roslyn Fire also responded. Higashiyama said no one was injured. One home was threatened by the fire but is still standing.
“We haven’t gotten a damage report from the residence,” he said Friday. “There’s still three brush trucks mopping up around the house. The house is fine, they’re just working on fence posts around the house.”
The fire was contained around 9 p.m., according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. Crews stayed on scene through the night.