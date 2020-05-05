A brush fire destroyed a home and two vehicles near Ahtanum Ridge Tuesday afternoon.
West Valley firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Ahtanum Road around 3:20 p.m. for outdoor burning that got out of control, said West Valley fire Chief Nathan Craig. The arriving brush fire crew found the fire was getting to the house, and called for additional crews, Craig said.
A thick column of smoke could be seen as far away as Terrace Heights.
The house, which Craig described as a triple-wide manufactured home, was destroyed, along with outbuildings and two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with chest pains while two were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Craig said.
West Valley was assisted by a brush-fire crew from the Yakama Nation, which will also investigate the fire as it occurred on tribal land, Craig said.
Crews were still mopping up hot spots around 5:30 p.m.