Highland and other firefighters spent nearly three hours Tuesday containing a wildfire sparked by an agricultural burn.
Fire crews were called around 12:12 p.m. for the fire at 1541 Pioneer Way that spread into brush, said Highland Fire Department Chief Rick Woodall. The fire burned two acres and threatened two buildings.
Highland firefighters were assisted by crews from Yakima, Yakima Training Center, West Valley, Naches Heights and Gleed, Woodall said.
The wind-whipped fire was declared contained at 3 p.m., but Woodall said firefighters were going to watch it through the evening.