In the more than 20 years Evelyn Malone taught elementary students in Yakima, she enjoyed bringing history to life by re-enacting famous African American women.
Malone has portrayed abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth, civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, educator and philanthropist Mary McLeod Bethune, poet Maya Angelou and singer Billie Holiday. The jazz singer performed “Strange Fruit,” originally written as a poem protesting American racism and the lynching of African Americans.
On Saturday evening, Malone will celebrate another powerful African American woman with an incalculable legacy — Harriet Tubman. An activist, abolitionist and Union spy and nurse, the fearless woman born into slavery led more than 300 enslaved people to freedom.
“She was a woman of many hats,” said Malone, who will not dress as Tubman this time but will wear traditional African attire. “She was one woman and she made a difference.”
Malone will recite a short poem about Tubman by Eloise Greenfield along with a reading on Tubman during the Black History Month Celebration at Greater Faith Baptist Church, 816 S. Sixth St. The program begins at 6 p.m.
The event will feature Josephine Howell, a popular jazz and gospel singer from Seattle, accompanied by a choir of community singers as well as a select group of singers from Seattle. Musicians will include pianist Greg Jackson and organist Eric Silvers. Dee “Miz Dee” Rome will have an inspirational reading and Ester Huey will direct a short play highlighting a pivotal event in African American history.
Jordan Jerome Harrison, a motivational speaker, educational consultant and international youth development specialist, will be the guest speaker. A native of Chicago, Harrison is arriving in Yakima on Wednesday for his program at the Downtown Rotary membership meeting on Thursday, said Silvers, president of Downtown Rotary. Harrison also will visit the Central Washington University campus on Friday, he added.
“Jordan spoke at our district conference in Canada last April. I introduced myself and found out he was part of Dr. (Tyrone) Bledsoe’s Brother 2 Brother program,” which has a chapter at Central, Silvers said.
While the Rotary meeting is open only to Rotary members and guests, the public is encouraged to attend Saturday’s program at Greater Faith Baptist Church. Choir rehearsal from 1 to 3 p.m. that day at the church is also open, Silvers said. Harrison is a drummer at his father’s church and will perform with the musicians and singers, he added. The Rev. Robert Trimble has also arranged an exhibit of African American history with items from his personal collection.
“We just want the public to come and celebrate our Black History Month. It’s going to be a great program,” Silvers said.
Huey’s short play will highlight Rosa Parks, he noted. Huey has led and participated in many programs celebrating numerous African Americans over the years. They included “We Dream a World,” which she directed at the Capitol Theatre in 1995, Malone said.
“There were quite a few different portrayals in that work that I did,” she added.
A fourth-grade teacher at Robertson Elementary for more than 20 years, Malone retired in 2015. She began re-
enacting famous African American women as a teacher because students enjoyed seeing the historical figures as real people, she said.
Malone moved to Yakima with her family when she was 5 years old. Her father worked in a sawmill in Louisiana but lost his job when the mill closed. After learning about agricultural jobs in the Yakima Valley from recruiters, he brought his family to the Yakima Valley in the late 1950s for work in orchards, asparagus and hops.
The family had a home on South Sixth Street, where many of Yakima’s African American residents lived at the time. Like a number of their neighbors, they came during the Great Migration. More than 6 million African Americans left the rural South for the North and the West beginning with World War I. The Great Migration ended by 1970, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Everybody knew each other,” Malone said.
She grew up when Greater Faith Baptist Church was led by its founder, the Rev. Joe T. Denman. A towering figure in Yakima’s faith community, Denman was known for his message of working hard and making a difference. She volunteers at the church, led today by the Rev. Murray Bradley.
Malone doesn’t do re-enactments as often these days. But whenever she’s invited, “I’ll do it,” she said. “I’m kind of shy sometimes, but I’d still do it.”