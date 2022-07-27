Beginning next month, vehicles traveling on Interstate 82 between Yakima and Selah will be detoured onto State Route 823 as repairs are made to the Naches and Yakima River bridge decks.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the project Tuesday, noting all westbound I-82 traffic will be detoured starting in August for about a month.
Detour signs will direct all westbound traffic onto SR 823, WSDOT officials announced in a news release. Once on SR 823, signs will direct traffic to move to the far-right lanes to continue west to Ellensburg or to stay in the far left lane to go into Selah.
Eastbound SR 823 will be closed, with signs directing motorists to take eastbound I-82 instead. The westbound I-82 on-ramp from North First Street in Yakima also will be closed, with motorists advised to follow the signs to SR 823.
From eastbound U.S. Highway 12, travelers headed into Selah or to Ellensburg will follow the detour route from North First Street to SR 823.
To access the Rest Haven Park and Ride and Harlan Landing, westbound I-82 travelers must turn around at East Selah Road (exit 29), then travel east on I-82 to exit 30.
The project will preserve an eight-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange, WSDOT officials reported. They also ask motorists to observe the reduced speed limits and drive carefully through work zones.
For more information, visit wsdot.wa.gov, find “roads and bridges” under the Travel tab, and select the Central and Eastern Washington weekly travel planner.
