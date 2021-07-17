Construction continues on a new taproom space that will bring Moxee’s Bale Breaker Brewing Co. to the Ballard area of Seattle.
Bale Breaker announced earlier this year that it would be opening a joint tasting room with Wenatchee-based Yonder Cider.
The tasting room became possible thanks to a new law that allows a distillery to host beer and cidery tasting rooms. As a result, the space at 826 NW 49th St. in Seattle will house a small distillery and Bale Breaker and Yonder Cider production operations.
Bale Breaker co-owner Kevin Smith said he and the other owners at Bale Breaker had known Yonder Cider founder Caitlin Braam for several years. All were eager to bring a taste of Eastern Washington to Ballard’s Brewery District.
“By being able to partner with Yonder, we’re going to give an experience in Ballard that nobody is giving now,” he said.
Recently, Bale Breaker published a blog post stating that it’s looking for a general manager for the new tasting room. Depending on construction, Bale Breaker and Yonder are aiming to open in late August or early September.
Iron Horse-Bad Granny
Meanwhile, Ellensburg-based Iron Horse Brewery has also decided to add cider to its offerings with the acquisition of Bad Granny Cider, a cidery also based in the Wenatchee area.
In a news release announcing the acquisition, Iron Horse, owned by father-son team Gary and Greg Parker, said it sought to better serve its customers by providing lower-calorie and gluten-free options.
Bad Granny Cider will continue operating and offering its products under its brand. The acquisition means sales staff will be selling both Iron Horse and Bad Granny products. Under a partnership and agreement between the two companies, Bret and Julie Pittsinger, founder and owners of Bad Granny Cider, will continue to be involved through 2026.
Bad Granny’s production will continue in Entiat, near Wenatchee, but the plan is to start phasing cider production into Iron Horse’s facility in Ellensburg within the next nine to 14 months.