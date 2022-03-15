Yakima police are searching for suspects after a shooting outside Eisenhower High School injured two students.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said an 18-year-old is in serious condition and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after an altercation with shots fired around 3 p.m. in the parking lot outside Zaepfel Stadium. Police are looking for two suspects, he said. Both victims are students at the high school, and incident appears to be gang-related, he said.
Traffic is blocked in the area, with closures at 40th Avenue and Walnut Street and Nob Hill Boulevard and 40th. People also should avoid Tieton Drive.
He said anyone who sees anything suspicious should call police.
Eisenhower, Wilson and Whitney schools were in shelter-in-place lockdowns and students are not in danger, according to police and school officials. As of 4:30 p.m., the school district was working to reunite students with their families.
Parents and guardians are asked to avoid the Eisenhower area and go to Whitney Elementary, 4411 W. Nob Hill Blvd., to meet up with students, police said.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its clinics are under lockdown until further notice, hospital spokesperson Bridget Turrell said. She said the emergency department is open for patients.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(1) comment
Ike has become gangbanger central, but no responsible journalists exist aanymore to report it. The left is soft on crime with open borders. So here we are, descending into chaos. No strong men anymore
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.