One house is completely destroyed and two others are damaged as firefighters continue to battle a blaze in the 600 block of Pleasant Avenue in Yakima.
Pleasant Avenue and Haynes Street are closed in the area and power lines are reported down.
The Yakima Fire Department was called around 12:20 p.m. to the fire, which was burning in two homes and damaged a third.
This story is developing and will be updated.
