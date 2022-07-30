While an excessive heat warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Sunday, it will still be hot on Monday in the Yakima area.
A high of 101 is forecast Monday, with temperatures forecast to drop to highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Yakima set another record for the date on Friday with a high of 107, according to the weather service. That beat the previous record of 105 set in 2014. A record of 107 was set Thursday. Wednesday’s high of 106 tied a record.
The weather service cautions those working outside or participating in outdoor activities of the potential of heat-related illnesses. Those outdoors should stay out of the sun, take frequent breaks and limit strenuous activities to early morning or late evening.
Weather officials urge people to drink fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded area and emergency help — 911 — should be called, the weather service said.
