A 3-year-old boy who was ejected through a car window in a Thursday crash near Wapato was responding at a Seattle hospital Friday.
The boy, who had a severe head injury in the crash at South Wapato and Branch roads, was awake at Harborview Medical Center and in stable condition, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning.
Deputies were called to a two-car collision in the intersection around 1 p.m. Thursday. First responders found the boy, who was initially reported as being 5 years old, outside the car, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
An initial investigation into the crash found that the boy’s grandmother, 43-year-old Misty Morrison of Hermiston, Ore., was heading west on Branch Road in a 2011 Ford Fusion with the boy and another 1-year-old boy in the back seat in car seats, the release said. At one point, the 3-year-old had unbuckled his car seat and Morrison had turned around while driving to buckle him back in, the release said.
Morrison’s car went through the stop sign and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Dart that was headed north on South Wapato Road, the release said, causing her car to hit a power pole, spin and go into a nearby field.
Deputies said the boy was ejected from the car’s rear window, which had broken out, and landed 25 feet from the car.
Morrison and the other child were not injured, the release said. The Dart’s driver, Jesus Rodriguez-Salcedo, had minor cuts on one arm and was not taken to a hospital, the release said.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said the sheriff’s traffic division is still investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time.
