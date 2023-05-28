Cedrick Pleasant smiled as he sat in his truck and waited for Boulder Cave to open Wednesday morning. The sun was shining in a bright blue sky and the Naches River was tumbling along a little higher and louder than usual.

PHOTOS: Boulder Cave reopens with new reservation system Boulder Cave has reopened for the season, but those wanting to visit this popular natural attraction in western Yakima County will need to mak…

He and his two sons had stayed a few days in a cabin before heading to the popular cave and recreation area along State Route 410. The Burien resident remembers Boulder Cave fondly from his own childhood and had wanted to take 10-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old August for the last couple of years, but it didn't work out.

They were first in line when the day-use site 27 miles west of Naches opened for the season. But no one was in a hurry.

"I just wanted to be here with my boys, some guy time," Pleasant said. "This is the icing on the cake for us."

As first in line, they were also the first to get into the site with a required timed-ticket reservation, which went into effect this season. Boulder Cave is open every day through Sept. 20, and reservations allow entry from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for one private vehicle or motorcycle. The reservations need to be made from three to 14 days in advance and can be made at www.yhne.ws/3ZMVqXR or by calling 877-444-6777.

Tickets cost $5 per vehicle with a $2 service charge per transaction. Entry won't be allowed without printed or digital copies of the reservations. The option to use the Northwest Forest Pass and other applicable passes remains in effect, and that information will need to be provided when booking reservations.

Popular place

The Boulder Cave trail, river walk and picnic area are hugely popular and have seen about 50,000 visitors every summer. Advance reservations are intended to reduce congestion, wait times and parking difficulties, the U.S. Forest Service said in an April news release announcing the change.

"The reservation system is used at other national forest recreation sites, like Boulder Cave, and will go a long way in creating a more positive experience by keeping crowd sizes more in line with available developed recreation amenities at the site," Naches District Ranger Aaron Stockton said in the release.

Pleasant doesn't disagree with the ticketing system. He's an avid hiker and hates to see natural beauty besmirched by human hands. Boulder Cave caretakers — paid and volunteer — have struggled with large amounts of trash and graffiti of all kinds. Informational signs have been scratched so they can't be read and graffiti mars some of the posts they stand on.

There's also graffiti in the cave itself, scratched and painted. Letters scratched into the rock are one thing; caretakers are still trying to find the safest way to remove the large "C + E" spray-painted in white near the cave's exit.

"How do you clean graffiti" without tainting the water of Devil Creek, which flows through the cave, or otherwise impacting the cave's atmosphere, said Robin Koch, recreation management specialist for the Naches Ranger District.

Townsend’s big-eared bats live in the cave, which closes around late September to late May to give the bats a safe place to hibernate. Removing graffiti the wrong way could adversely impact the bats.

Ape Cave example

Graffiti was a big reason why Ape Cave at Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument went to a timed ticket reservation system two years ago. That, along with parking issues and large amounts of garbage, said Diane Bedell, recreation program manager for Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.

"It was being loved to death," Bedell said.

Park officials could see from lantern rentals that as many as a couple of thousand people would come in a single day on weekends.

Ape Cave always opens on the anniversary of the May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens and just began its third season with the timed ticket system. It's open through October or until snow closes it for the winter.

Bedell understands the attraction.

"People love caves. It's an amazing draw for them," Bedell said. "It's just a unique experience to be able to go in and see these caves and think of lava flowing through them and all the different things that have happened since then."

Ape Cave is the third-longest lava tube in the world and has been a popular public destination for decades. It got its name from the group of Boy Scouts who discovered it — the Mount St. Helens Apes, Bedell said.

"It was really quite overcrowded. And then COVID hit and COVID changed everything," she said. "Post COVID ... we decided we could open it, but we didn't want as many folks in there. We wanted to maintain some level of social distancing as well as manage it better for our own people and the resource."

Unlike the timed-ticket system debuting at Boulder Cave, the reservation system at Ape Cave has limited time slots. Boulder Cave visitors may stay until 4:30; tickets for Ape Cave are limited to two hours.

"We looked at parking and determined on average, people spend about two hours visiting the cave. We decided we would offer two-hour time slots," Bedell said. Approximately 260 tickets are available per day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ape Cave closes at 5 p.m.

Though getting the word out about the timed-ticket system and its specifics can still be a challenge, the first season went relatively well.

"COVID really changed a lot with people's attitudes. You had those that were OK with it and understood and those who did not" and thought it was government overreach, Bedell said. "There was a little bit of that but we worked with them and helped them understand it was about the bat safety as well.

"The biome is so unique. There are animals and fungi and probably plants in the caves that are found nowhere else," she added. "We used that as a talking point, that ... we wanted to keep everything safe, not just ourselves. That resonated with people a little bit more."

The timed ticket system has cut down on graffiti and other issues, Bedell said.

"It has made a difference for the resource. That's really the bottom line for us," she said.

A learning experience

The first day of the Boulder Cave season started off quietly, without long lines of vehicles. Only a couple of vehicles were waiting at the gate when Marti Lentsch moved the sandwich board from the middle of the road and a Forest Service staffer unlocked the gate.

A few more visitors came as Pleasant and his boys set off toward the cave. A pair of young adults and a group of several men started heading that direction, ambling along a wide and smooth trail that's accessible even to those using walkers.

That's one of Lentsch's favorite stories from her eight years volunteering and working at Boulder Cave. A seasonal employee, Lentsch is an interpretive ranger and has seen visitors of all ages, including a senior couple who had brought their five children to Boulder Cave years ago. Both were using walkers and wanted to get all the way to the cave, and did. It's about a 1 3/4 -mile hike from the parking lot to and through the cave and back.

"I just love it here," Lentsch said after setting down a large informational sign. Two signs similar in style in size had been stolen from near the cave entrance. Replacing some signage was still in process on Wednesday.

Though work had already begun to prepare the area for visitors, workers were busy that day spraying weeds, removing limbs and blowing leaves and other natural debris from the parking lot. Some hauled metal trash cans to certain locations and prepared the bathrooms for visitors.

Lentsch was just as busy with hands-on work. When things pick up she'll be stationed near the cave entrance to greet and guide visitors and answer questions. She is curious about how the new ticketing system will go.

"You know how change goes," she said. "It will be interesting to see how the public responds."

Koch, the recreation specialist for the Naches Ranger District, stood nearby. There hadn't been a huge demand for opening day tickets, but she also knows demand would increase this holiday weekend, and will again when school is out for the summer.

The Boulder Cave parking lot can hold 65 vehicles. Limiting visitors to occupants of those vehicles, instead of even more vehicles parking all along the road on busy days, could make a difference for natural delights like the Western Fairy Slipper, a tiny purple orchid.

Koch readily admits her fascination with the varied plant life within the area of Boulder Cave. But the entire region has something for anyone who loves nature, she said. That includes people who may not normally go through a cave. It's not subterranean and has plenty of space for those who may feel claustrophobic in smaller areas.

The walk through Boulder Cave takes about 10 minutes. Visitors should prepare accordingly and wear sturdy shoes or boots and carry a flashlight or wear a headlamp. The flashlight feature on a well-charged phone could work too.

Skipping a walk through the cave is fine, too. There are plenty of other reasons why people love Boulder Cave so much.

"It's a beautiful place," Koch said.