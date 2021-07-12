At 17, Jessica Piel of White Swan operates her own hand-built library on wheels. It’s been a highlight during the pandemic for the children of White Swan and Sacred Road Ministries.
On Wednesday, a van picked up groups of kids around the Adams View Park neighborhood off Fort Road in Wapato and dropped them off where the Bookin’ It mobile library was parked.
Kids of all ages took turns entering the bright yellow painted one-room library that was built on top of a flat trailer with the help of 23 people last summer. Each kid picked out one or two books from the shelves and brought them to Piel’s checkout stand.
It was a community event. Sacred Road Ministries volunteers and kids in youth camps played soccer and volleyball on the field next to the mobile library. Snacks and arts and crafts were also available for the kids.
“The library was always a comfort for me as a child, so I want to give that experience to other kids, too,” Piel said.
The offerings range from picture books for young kids to young adult fiction. The library also features books written in Native American languages and Spanish.
All the books in the library were donated to Sacred Road Ministries. Many were provided by Sun Valley Church in Yakima and others were given by organizations across the country.
Chris Granberry, the pastor of Sacred Road Ministries, said he has received books in the mail from as far away as Pennsylvania and California.
The most popular books are comics and graphic novels, including “Dog Man,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Manga Classics,” Piel said.
The kids love the Japanese manga comic book treatments of classic novels, Piel said. The comics tell classic stories such as “Hamlet,” “Pride and Prejudice” and “The Count of Monte Cristo,” in a visual way.
“The kids can’t picture a manor house or the clothing of that time, so (the manga comics) help them understand the time period,” said Neena Clevenger, a missionary with Sacred Road Ministries.
Neena’s husband, Chuck, is the youth director for children and teens at Sacred Road Ministries.
“The library has been very successful, and Jessica’s loving it,” Chuck said. “She’s like a whirlwind. She’s so smart.”
Granberry has a vision to empower youth to do something that has significance, Chuck said, which is exactly what Piel has done with her library on wheels.
“A lot of teens don’t think they can do anything that matters or really makes a difference,” Granberry said. “We want to give (our youth) the opportunity to do that.”
Granberry has known Piel for eight years and said he has been proud to watch her grow during her time in the church.
“I believe that if someone is passionate about something, we should give them as much support as we can,” Granberry said. “We just try to help Jessica succeed.”
Piel works about 30 hours each week operating and maintaining the library. She is about to enter her senior year of high school. Her goal is to study English in college to become a traveling English teacher, she said.
She knew most of the kids who entered her library by name since they have been regular visitors. She greeted them with conversations about the last book they read.
In her library system, Piel has a checkout card for each kid with a history of the books they’ve checked out and returned.
When kids return a book, they earn points that they can turn into prizes. Dutch Bros. Coffee in Union Gap donated 10 $5 gift cards to the library as prizes. Kids can also win McDonald’s gift cards.
If kids don’t return a book, there are no fees or penalties. There are only rewards for the kids who do return books, Piel said.
Piel once lent a baby animal book to two sisters who both grew so fond of it that they fought over it and accidentally ripped the cover off, she said. Piel could tell that the book was well-loved and meaningful to them, so she let them keep it.
Donations can be made to Bookin’ It through its GoFundMe page.