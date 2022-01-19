The Bonnie and Clyde’s Automotive Center recently moved to a new location at 111 S. Third Ave. in Yakima, at the northeast corner of Third Avenue and Walnut Street.
According to the auto repair shop’s website, bctuneup.com, the business was established in 1973 and offers automotive diagnostics, repair and maintenance services. The business was previously at 501 E. Nob Hill Blvd., where the Bonnie and Clyde’s Brake Center remains.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; call 509-248-3177.
The Bonnie and Clyde Muffler Center remains under its iconic gun sign, just east of South First Street at 105 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
